1 killed, 4 injured in NBP stabbing incident

One prisoner died while four others were injured including Jaybee Nino Sebastian in a stabbing incident at a heavily guarded facility of the New Bilibid Prison (NBP) in Muntinlupa Wednesday morning.

NBP (Ali Vicoy/Manila Bulletin) mb.com.ph

Bureau of Corrections (BuCor) officer-in-charge Rolando Asuncion told Manila Bulletin that prisoner Tony Co died while Sebastian, Peter Co, Vicente Sy and Clarence Dongail sustained injuries during a melee at Building 14, which houses high-profile prisoners.

He said the riot occurred at about 7:40AM while the prisoners doing their own thing after calisthenics were cancelled due to rains.

One prisoner noticed from his cell that the three Chinese prisoners were using illegal drugs at Tony Co’s area.

He reported it to Dongail, who told them to stop it as they could be caught by members of the Philippine National Police’s Special Action Force (SAF), who are guarding the facility.