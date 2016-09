1 killed, 4 injured in NBP stabbing incident

1 killed, 4 injured in NBP stabbing incident. Prisoner Tony Co died in a stabbing incident on Wednesday morning at the NBP Building 14.

Injured were Jaybee Sebastian, Peter Co, Vicente Sy and Clarence Dunggail.

NBP Director Rolando Asuncion told Manila Bulletin that the incident happened after 3 Chinese prisoners were reported by a fellow inmate to be using illegal drugs at Building 14.