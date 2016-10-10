10 bank accounts with P15-B in drug money under DOJ probe

At least 10 bank accounts in three local banks where drug lords deposit their drug trade proceeds amounting to P15 billion are being probed, the Department of Justice (DOJ) disclosed Monday, October 10.



(mb.com.ph) Justice Secretary Vitaliano Aguirre II(mb.com.ph)

Justice Secretary Vitaliano Aguirre II said the DOJ is requesting for necessary documents from the Anti-Money Laundering Council (AMLC) on the supposed bank accounts, some of which are individual and corporate accounts.

“May 10 different accounts, may individuals, corporations, iba-iba. Marami talagang huhukayin, marami talagang lead,” Aguirre said. “Itong mga corporate account na iyan, syempre isa-isahin ko iyan, hindi ganoon kadali.”

“Tuloy tuloy ang aming pag-request sa AMLC kasi parami nang parami ang bank accounts na ibinibigay sa amin,” Aguirre said.

But he clarified that not all the P15-billion drug money solely went to Senator Leila de Lima.

Aguirre earlier said the DOJ was in possession of AMLC documents showing bank transactions amounting P500 million to more than P1 billion that could could purportedly link her to drug trade in the New Bilibid Prison (NBP) in Muntinlupa City.

Senator De Lima had denied owning bank accounts worth millions of pesos.