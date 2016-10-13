10 things you might not know yet about Michael Pangilinan

Michael Pangilinan (Facebook)

Five years since entering show business, singer Michael Pangilinan has made inroads with many people deeming him one of the rising stars of his generation. The vocal versatility and dexterity heard on his new, eponymously-titled album indicates he is here to stay.

Here are 10 things fans might not know yet about their idol: