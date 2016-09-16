10 to 12 high-profile inmates to testify against de Lima – justice chief

Ten to 12 high-profile inmates will appear on Tuesday before the Congressional panel investigating the alleged involvement of Senator Leila de Lima in the illegal drugs trade at the New Bilibid Prisons (NBP) in Muntinlupa.



(mb.com.ph) MB FILE – Vitaliano Aguirre II(mb.com.ph)

This was disclosed by Department of Justice (DOJ) Secretary Vitaliano Aguirre II on Friday.

Among the high-profile inmates set to testify are convicted robber and drug dealer Herbert “Ampang” Colangco and convicted kidnapper, head of the Genuine Ilocono gang Noel Martinez. Colangco was included in the drug matrix earlier presented by President Rodrigo Duterte.

Aguirre said the two will give details on how they collected money from the illegal drugs trade in the NBP, which was allegedly forwarded to de Lima, who then used it in her senatorial bid.

The DOJ chief also noted that they have a witness who claimed that he personally handed PHP5 million to the senator in her Parañaque City residence, allegedly in the presence of driver and reported erstwhile lover Ronnie Dayan.