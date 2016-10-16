100 trapped in Mariveles mountain rescued

As many as 100 mountaineers, including a 10-year-old boy, trapped at Mount Tarak in Mariveles, Bataan have been rescued Sunday morning, October 16, amid the stormy weather brought by Typhoon Karen.

Google Maps | mb.com.ph

The mountaineers—who came from Manila, Cavite and Batangas—were jointly rescued by police, the Philippine Army and members of the Metro Bataan Development Authority (MBDA) and have been brought back to the ground for their return to Manila.

“With the quick mobilization of provincial government personnel such as the MBDA led by its general manager Charlie Pizarro, plus the army and police personnel, we were able to rescue them all despite the bad weather along the Mt. Tarak, although very risky since we conducted rescue overnight, dark and dangerous,” said Senior Supt. Benjamin Silo Jr., Bataan police director.

Rescuers had a hard time combing through the area to account them all as only 78 had registered for the trek in Barangay Alas-asin, Sr. Supt. Silo said.

Barangay chairman Roberto Arcenal said the mountaineers began climbing the historic mountain Saturday morning after registering in the barangay, but they did not ask for guide. “Maybe they know the area so we allowed them alone.”

Silo said he had reported this development to Governor Abet S. Garcia.

The thickly forested mountain, at 1,288 meters, is the highest peak in Bataan.