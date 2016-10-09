1,000-year-old stone island emerges in Poyang Lake
Poyang Lake, China’s largest freshwater lake, recently transitioned into its dry season, nearly two months earlier than usual. Luoxingdun, a stone island with a 1,000-year history was even exposed to the air due to the exceedingly low water level.
After the flood season in Jiangxi province, the water level of Poyang Lake kept decreasing from mid-July. According to the local hydrology department, a lack of precipitation contributed to the rapid decline of the water level.