11 of 41 mines pass DENR audit

Half of PH nickel output may be lost

The Philippines is now at risk of losing temporarily more than half of its entire nickel production as the government called for the suspension of 20 more mining companies, on top of the 10 mining operations that are not allowed to operate.

As it bared the result of the mining audit that lasted more than a month, the Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) revealed yesterday that only 11 out of 41 metallic mines were deemed compliant of environmental laws and standards.

“11 [companies] have passed the audit, 20 need to get their acts together,” Environment Chief Gina Lopez said. “I do not want to break the mining industry. I want to talk to these companies on how we can help the country.”

Nickel firms up for suspension represent 55.5 percent of the country’s nickel production.

DENR Undersecretary Leo Jasareno said the list of mining firms that may face suspension includes Marcventures Mining and Development Corp.; Sinosteel Philippines H.Y. Mining Corp.; Agata Mining Ventures, Inc.; Hinatuan Mining Corp.; Benguet Corp.; Lepanto Consolidated Mining Company; and OceanaGold Philippines, Inc.

Others were Libjo Mining Corporation; AAMPHIL Natural Resources Exploration and Development Corp.; Krominco, Inc.; Carrascal Nickel Corp.; Filminera Resources Corp. and Philippine Gold Processing and Refining Corp.; Strongbuilt Mining Development Corp.; Oriental Synergy Mining Corp.; Wellex Mining Corp.; Oriental Vision Mining Philippines Corp.; CTP Construction and Mining Corp.; and Adnama Mining Resources, Inc.

For Century Peak Corp., both of its Rapid City Nickel Project and Casiguran Nickel Project may also be suspended soon.

The list of companies that passed the audit includes Philex Mining Corp., Rio Tuba Nickel Corp., Atlas Consolidated Mining, Techiron Resources Inc., Cagdianao Mining Corp., Taganito Mining Corp., Platinum Group Metals Corp., Greenstone Resources Corp., Philsaga Mining Corp., Pacific Nickel Philippines Inc., Apex Mining Co. Inc., and Philsaga Mining Corp.

Meanwhile, the DENR is particularly asking SR Metals, Inc. to explain why it should not be held liable for its “violations,” one of which is the use of a provincial road as a private mine road.

There is also a petition from the Municipal Government of Agusan del Norte and the League of Barangays for the cancellation of the company’s Mineral Production Sharing Agreement (MPSA).

SR Metals president and chief executive officer Miguel Alberto Gutierrez said the company will make clarifications about two issues raised by the DENR and that it continues to act in accordance with responsible mining.

“We sincerely hope for a clear resolve once all issues are answered,” Gutierrez said.

Jasareno said that other violations were mostly on siltation, soil erosion, dust emissions, lack of tree cutting and water permits, adding that these companies will still be given seven days to explain.

Aside from the aforementioned companies that are at risk, other suspended mines are Citinickel Mines and Development Corp. (CMDC), EMIR Mineral Resources Corp., Mt. Sinai Mining Exploration Corp., Claver Mineral Development Corp., Ore Asia Mining and Development Corp.,Berong Nickel, BenguetCorp Nickel Mines Inc., Eramen Minerals Inc., LNL Archipelago Minerals Inc., and Zambales Diversified Metals Corp.

It was in July when DENR Secretary Gina Lopez ordered the said audit as her response to President Rodrigo Duterte’s call for a cleaner mining industry.

Last year, the Philippines shipped more than 32.3 million dry metric tons of nickel ore to China.

Before the release of the audit findings, miners were already doubting government’s capacity to come up with fair audit results after engaging anti-mining civil society organizations (CSO) in evaluating the operations of mining companies.

“The mines audit conducted were not totally impartial,” Chamber of Mines of the Philippines (COMP) vice president for Legal and Policy Ronald Recidoro said.

“Known anti-mining Civil Society Organizations such as the Alyansa Tigil Mina and their allied grassroots organizations were included in the audit teams. DENR Secretary Gina Lopez ordered the inclusion of third party experts in the audit teams. However, none of the CSO representatives included in the audit teams were expert in any field that may be relevant to the audit process,” he added.

What’s next?

The new Mines and Geosciences Bureau (MGB) Director Mario Luis Jacinto said the result of the mining audit will serve as a “good jump off point” as to where the mining industry is going in this administration.

It will also set the direction in his move to repeal Executive Order (EO) 79 wherein no new mineral agreements shall be approved until a legislation rationalizing existing revenue sharing schemes and mechanisms shall have taken effect.

“We will, on the basis of existing regulations, submit our policy recommendations and the directions to take [on the review of new mining applications. On the basis of that, then a review of the permitting processes will have to be undertaken and deliberate decision how to proceed with it, what is allowed, what should be restricted will be put in place,” Jacinto said.

According to Jacinto, the applications for new projects already amounted to “hundreds” since the moratorium was imposed.

Eyes on coal

After this audit on mining firms, the DENR will now work towards the crackdown on coal-fired power facilities in the country, which may coincide with the ongoing audit being conducted by the Department of Energy (DOE) on the same plants.

Jasareno said that the agency is now drafting the guidelines for the audit of coal plants with a focus on the companies’ compliance with the conditions of the Environmental Compliance Certificate (ECC).

Jasareno said that the ECC review will include not only the 13 operating coal-fired plants, but also the 12 under going construction and 13 new applications.

All applications for building new coal plants are made through the Department of Energy but the ECC for plants will come from the DENR.

Coal accounts for about a third of the country’s current energy mix, alongside other sources like natural gas. Renewable energy still plays a minimal role in the mix.