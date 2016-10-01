1,190 OFWs repatriated from Saudi Arabia: DOLE

More than a thousand overseas Filipino workers were repatriated from Saudi Arabia in the first two weeks of September, said the Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE).



(Richard V. Vinas / Manila Bulletin) WELCOME HOME – President Duterte (center), flanked by Foreign Affairs Secretary Perfecto Yasay Jr. (to his right) and Labor Secretary Silvestre Bello (to his left), is joined in executing his trademark ‘Duterte Fist’ by Overseas Filipino Workers (OFWs) who arrived at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) after their repatriation from Saudi Arabia.(Richard V. Vinas / Manila Bulletin)

Labor and Employment Secretary Silvestre H. Bello III said the 1,190 OFWs (as of September 14) that were repatriated availed of the government’s ‘Bring Them Home’ mission program, which aims to bring home the stranded and overstaying OFWs due to the employment crisis in the Middle East.

The drop in oil prices has led to the disruption of mostly construction firms that employed a large number of Filipino workers.

“The 1,190 OFWs who have returned home came from three major cities of the KSA namely, Jeddah with 259 repatriates; Riyadh with 749; and Al Khobar with 182,” said Bello in a statement.

Also part of the programs and services provided to the OFW repatriates were airport assistance, transportation assistance and temporary accommodation at the Overseas Workers Welfare Administration Halfway Home before proceeding to their respective provinces.