12 areas under Signal No. 1 as ‘Lawin’ intensifies

Typhoon “Lawin” (international name “Haima”) continues to gain strength and could reach super-typhoon category before its expected landfall over Cagayan province on Thursday.

Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) weather forecaster Aldczar Aurelio warned the public, especially those still reeling from the devastation caused by typhoon “Karen,” as Lawin’s winds and rains could cause severe damage because of the storm’s huge diameter of 650 kilometers, which could cover the whole Northern and Central Luzon.

The eye of typhoon Lawin is threatening to pass through Cagayan province early Thursday, then cross Apayao and Ilocos Norte by morning on its way to the West Philippine Sea.

But even if it will not reach super-typhoon category, Lawin remains a destructive tropical cyclone as it is stronger than Karen that barreled through Northern and Central Luzon over the weekend.

Lawin further intensified from 175 kilometers per hour (kph) with maximum sustained winds and gusts of up to 215 kph last Monday, to 185 kph and 230 kph, respectively on Tuesday morning.

Early Tuesday morning, PAGASA raised tropical cyclone warning signal No. 1 over Cagayan including Calayan group of islands, Apayao, Kalinga, Mountain Province, Ifugao, Isabela, Quirino, Nueva Vizcaya, northern Aurora, Polillo Islands, and Catanduanes.Aurelio said these areas will experience 30-60 kilometers per hour (kph) winds and moderate to heavy rainfall within the next 24 to 36 hours.

Before noon, Lawin was 950 km east of Daet, Camarines Sur and is expected at 540 east of Baler, Aurora,this morning and the vicinity of Calanasan, Apayao by Thursday morning.

Crucial moments

Meanwhile, cloudy skies with light to moderate rains and thunderstorms will be experienced over Compostela Valley, Davao del Norte, Davao del Sur, Davao Occidental, Davao Oriental, North Cotabato, Sarangani, South Cotabato, and Sultan Kudarattoday.

Partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers or thunderstorms will prevail over Metro Manila and the rest of the country.

Aurelio said the situation is most crucial today and Thursday.

If it maintains its west-northwest movement at 25 kph, Lawin will be outside the country’s area of responsibility by Friday morning, Aurelio said.

He advised fishing boats and other small sea craft not to venture out into the sea, while he alerted larger sea vessels against big waves generated by typhoons Karen and Lawin.

PAGASA said rough to very rough seas is expected over Batanes, Calayan, Babuyan, northern coast of Cagayan, Ilocos Norte, Ilocos Sur, La Union, Pangasinan, Zambales, Bataan, and Eastern Samar.

Aurelio said the public should be on alert for possible storm surge in coastal areas, citing PAGASA’s historical storm surge data, particularly during the onslaught of super-typhoon Juan (Megi) in 2010 that caused storm surge up to 6.5 meters in Divilacan, Isabela, and up to 4.6 meters in Dinapigue, Isabela.

PAGASA also said almost all major dams in Luzon will be affected by the approaching typhoon, warning residents near rivers and low-lying areas of possible dam overflow.

The National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) which is currently on “Red Alert” status has advised local disaster officials to initiate pre-emptive evacuation of families in low-lying and high risk areas.

“Currently, Regional and Local DRRM Councils with the help of the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) are testing communication lines to ensure connectivity at the height of Typhoon ‘Lawin’,” Undersecretary Ricardo B. Jalad, NDRRMC Executive Director and Office of Civil Defense (OCD) Administrator said.

Relief goods

Social Welfare Secretary Judy Taguiwalo assured the public that its field offices are keeping close tabs on the status of relief goods prepositioned for the local government units (LGUs) that will be affected by the approaching typhoon.

“The prepositioned items are in the form of food and non-food-items consisting of ready-to-eat rice tuna, bottled mineral water, mats, blankets, malongs, mosquito nets, water jugs, and used clothing. These were all distributed in the provinces of La Union, Pangasinan, Ilocos Sur, and Ilocos Norte. The field office also has a standby fund of P2,200,000 that can be used for emergency purchase of relief supplies,” she said.