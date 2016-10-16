12 missing mountaineers rescued in Aurora

Twelve mountaineers from Manila and four locals in Dingalan, Aurora who went missing Saturday, October 15 were found by search and rescue teams on Sunday, October 16, the Regional Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council 3 (RDRRMC3) said.

Photo courtesy of Google Maps | mb.com.ph

Josefina Timoteo, regional director of the Office Civil Defense 3 (OCD3) told Manila Bulletin/TEMPO/Balita the group of hikers was declared missing on Saturday afternoon just when storm Karen hit Aurora province with signal no. 3.

“About 1:00 a.m. today (October 16), they were found safe by combined rescuers of the Aurora Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (PDRRMC) and Philippine Army in Barangay Dabildan, Dingalan, Aurora,’’ said Timoteo.

Timoteo, also chairperson of the RDRRMC, did not name the hikers but said they were under the care of a certain “Ka Nestor”, a resident of Barangay Dabildabilan in Dingalan, Aurora.

The mountaineers reportedly went to coastal and mountainous areas in Dingalan on Saturday and were supposed to return the following day and check in at a hotel.