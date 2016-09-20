124 gov’t officials surrender in CAR

Oplan Tokhang

By Zaldy C. Comanda, Erwin Beleo, and Genalyn D. Kabiling

Dangwa, Benguet – A total of 124 government officials in the Cordillera Administrative Region (CAR) have surrendered to the authorities in connection with the ongoing campaign of the government against illegal drugs.

Data from the Police Regional Office Cordillera shows that among those who surrendered in Mountain Province are a Board member, a mayor, a barangay chairman and four public school teachers.

In Abra, a mayor, an ex-mayor, five municipal councilors, 18 barangay chairmen, 22 village councilmen, and two government employees surrendered.

In Apayao, the surrenderees include a councilor, two barangay chairmen, 20 barangay kagawads (councilor), five tanods (watchmen), 16 government employees, two public school teachers, and two Civilian Armed Forces Geographical Unit (CAFGU) members.

In Baguio City and Benguet, two and four kagawads surrendered respectively.

In Ifugao, a councilor, an ex-councilor, a barangay captain, and a kagawad surrendered, while in Kalinga, councilor, a barangay chairman, five kagawads, one village watchman, and a government employee turned themselves in.

Chief Superintendent Elmo Sarona, regional director recently said most of those who surrendered submitted themselves to the police to clear their names. Others, however admitted using illegal drugs.

The officials are closely being monitored by the police to make sure they do not return to their old ways.

SHABU LAB

Meanwhile, Mayor Reynaldo “Bobot” Flores says he does not harbor ill feelings towards President Duterte for tagging him as a “high-value target” on illegal drugs.

“There is a divine intervention in this situation and I am very positive with the re-investigation, authorities will discover for themselves that there are other persons involved in the establishment of the shabu factory aside from those who were already convicted,” Flores said.

The President during his troop visit at the camp of the 5th Infantry Division in Cauayan, Isabela over the weekend, he ordered the military to go after those on the list involved in illegal drugs, including Flores.

Flores said he was shocked by the President’s pronouncement because the investigation against him is ongoing after he was first identified publicly along with four other personalities in La Union as “narco-politicians.”

Flores said he has already submitted himself for investigation with the police and the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA).

SAFETY CONCERNS

Aside from Flores, the President also named Mayor Martin De Guzman of Bauang town, Mayor Dante Garcia of Tubao town, and former Congressman Eufranio Eriguel. All denied involvement in any illegal drug activities.

“I don’t blame the President. This is the work of God. If I was mentioned again, then media and investigators will come to me. So what I would tell them again is about the shabu laboratory,” he said.

Flores, however, is concerned about his safety because he said “high-value targets” are priority in the campaign against illegal drugs.

In an affidavit submitted to Camp Crame, Flores named the mastermind behind the shabu laboratory discovered by authorities in July 2008 in Barangay Bimmotobot in Naguilian.

“I know a lot of (hidden) information about the involvement of several personalities on the shabu lab because I was one of those who conducted the raid against the illegal facility and we know the story behind it,” Flores said.

Flores said he thanked Duterte for naming him as the number one mayor on his list because it would give him the opportunity to tell all about the facility including the mastermind.

Aside from Police Supt. Dionicio Borromeo, the convicted shabu laboratory protector, Flores claims there are prominent personalities involved in the illegal trade in the province.

NOT ENOUGH

Faced with the enormous drug problem in the country, Malacañang is seeking public understanding in the President’s plea for another six months in resolving the drug menace.

Presidential Communications Secretary Martin Andanar said the President is just being “realistic” to effectively implement his “comprehensive” strategy against illegal drugs.

“Let’s understand the President. Let us cooperate. This is for the greater good,” Andanar said in a radio interview.

During the campaign, Duterte vowed to rid the country of illegal drugs and crime in six months time. Then senatorial candidate and former PNP Chief Panfilo Lacson said it could not be done. Last Sunday, the President conceded that he still needed six more months to implement the campaign against illegal drugs, saying he only realized how bad the drug problem was after taking office last June.