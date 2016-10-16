17 Pangasinan towns lose power due to Karen

Electricity supply was cut in at least 17 municipalities in Pangasinan as the province braced for Typhoon Karen under tropical cyclone warning signal number three.

Pangasinan Map (Photo courtesy of Google Maps)

The Pangasinan Provincial Information Office said power interruptions were reported in Urdaneta City, Natividad, Sta.Maria, Anda, Infanta, Agno, San Nicolas, Rosales, Alcala, Sual,Tayug, Labrador, Villasis, Burgos, Bayambang, Alaminos and Bautista.

River systems in the province were also being monitored.

Hundreds of residents in Bolinao, Sual and nearby towns were already evacuated after Pangasinan Governor Amado “Pogi” Espino ordered to forcibly evacuate those living in areas prone to landslides, flash floods and storm surges.