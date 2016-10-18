18 more major roads covered by no ‘window hours’ policy

Eighteen more major thoroughfares will be included in the no “window hours” policy while the number-coding scheme has been extended from 7 a.m.-7 p.m. to 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. effective next week, the Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) announced yesterday.

MMDA General Manager Tim Orbos said the adjustments were made after Metro Manila mayors realized the positive effect of the no “window hours” policy the past three days.

The MMDA said motorists violating the scheme face the issuance of a traffic ticket with a P300 fine.

“Several mayors were pushing already for a Metro Manila-wide no ‘window hours’ policy but they reconsidered it because it’s Christmas season and such may have adverse effects to commerce,” said Orbos after the Metro Manila Council (MMC) meeting.

The 18 roads covered by the no “window hours” policy effective next week are circumferential roads: Recto Avenue, President Quirino Qvenue, Araneta Avenue, Carlos P. Garcia Avenue, and C-6 Road; and radial roads: Taft Avenue, South Luzon Expressway (SLEX), Shaw Boulevard, Ortigas Avenue, Ramon Magsaysay Boulevard, Aurora Boulevard, Quezon Avenue, Commonwealth Avenue, A. Bonifacio Avenue, Rizal Avenue, Del Pan, Marcos Highway, and McArthur Highway.

The MMC, composed of 17 mayors in the metropolis, is the governing and policy-making body of the MMDA.

“The mayors are supportive of the no “window hours” scheme,” said Orbos.

The strict implementation of the no “window hours” rule started yesterday.

As of 12 noon, around 50 motorists were apprehended along EDSA.

Based on their observation, Orbos said vehicles travel faster since the strict implementation of the no “window hours” policy from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Currently covered by the policy are: EDSA, from Monumento to Roxas Boulevard and vice versa; C5 Road, from Commonwealth (including Luzon Flyover going southbound) to SLEX entry and vice versa; Roxas Boulevard, Alabang-Zapote Road, and the cities of Mandaluyong, Makati, and Las Piñas.

Orbos said the latest traffic measure should contribute to the reduction of vehicular traffic towards Christmas.

Orbos said the mayors have also agreed to adopt a uniform set of rates for traffic fines and penalties.