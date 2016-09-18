189 Chinese standards adopted as global standards

The 39th General Assembly of the International Organization for Standardization (ISO) was held in Beijing from Sept. 12 to 14. As a standardization body that covers 98 percent of the global gross national income and 97 percent of the world population, ISO can be regarded as the United Nations of technology. The ISO General Assembly is one of the most important conferences in the field of standards.

ISO standard | en.people.cn | mb.com.ph

Tian Shihong, director of China’s Standardization Administration, said at the assembly that China wanted to share its experience and achievement in international standardization with other countries by hosting the ISO General Assembly.

Chinese enterprises tend to view the exportation of Chinese standards as their responsibility, aware of the advantages that being a standard-setter brings.

He Huawu, chief engineer of China Railways, talked about Chinese standards in high-speed rail manufacturing, remarking on how “the distance of high-speed rails in other countries is usually only around 1,000 kilometers; however, China’s high-speed rails are often over 2,000 kilometers.”

Since 2012, China Railway has been developing standards for China’s high-speed railway units. Tested by complex landforms, changeable weather and other extreme conditions, Chinese standards have gradually surpassed European and Japanese standards, and been adopted by more and more countries around the world.

In the field of digital television, China’s standards have also become the standards of the International Telecommunication Union. Now the Chinese standard has been adopted by 14 countries, covering a population of nearly 2 billion people. Many Chinese digital television brands have benefited from that adoption, using the opportunity to expand abroad.

By the end of May 2016, 189 Chinese standards had been turned into ISO international standards, with the most standards adopted from the fields of high-speed rail, nuclear power, communications and automobiles. This progress demonstrates China’s transformation from a follower to a leader in international standards.