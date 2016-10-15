19 dead in stampede ahead of Hindu ceremony in India

LUCKNOW, India — Police say at least 19 people were killed and 25 others injured in a stampede as they were heading to a Hindu religious ceremony in northern India.

Photo courtesy of Google Maps | mb.com.ph

Police officer Daljit Singh says the stampede occurred Saturday on the outskirts of Varanasi, a city in Uttar Pradesh state known for its temples.

Deadly stampedes are fairly common during Indian religious festivals, where large crowds gather in small areas with few safety or crowd control measures.

In October 2013, a stampede in Madhya Pradesh state in central India killed more than 110 people, mostly women and children.dia.