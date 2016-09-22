1st Jesse Owens Award goes posthumously to Muhammad Ali

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — The first Jesse Owens Olympic Spirit Award will recognize the late Muhammad Ali.

MB FILE – This 1966 file photo shows world heavyweight boxing champion Muhammad Ali (AP Photo, File)

The Owens Award was started this year, the 80th anniversary of Owens’ four-gold-medal performance at the 1936 Olympics in Berlin, and is to be presented annually to recognize people who have served as an inspiration in society.

Owens’ granddaughter, Marlene Dortch, will present the award at next week’s Best of the Games awards ceremony to Ali’s widow, Lonnie.

Ali won the gold medal at the Rome 1960 Olympics, then took three world heavyweight championships — in 1964, 1974 and 1978.