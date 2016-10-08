2 bombers, stopped by police, blew themselves up in Turkey

ANKARA, Turkey — A Turkish official says two suicide car bombers have blown themselves up in the outskirts of Ankara after being stopped by police.

Governor Erkan Topaca said the two bombers — a man and a woman — died in the incident Saturday outside a horse farm but no one else was hurt.

Topaca says the assailants are thought to be linked to the outlawed Kurdistan Workers Party, or PKK, which has carried out a series of suicide car bombings over the past year.