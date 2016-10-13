2 die, 7 hurt in Urdaneta road accident

Urdaneta City, Pangasinan — Two people aboard a Toyota Corolla car were killed after it collided with a Mitsubishi L-300 van along the Tarlac-Pangasinan-La Union Expressway (TPLEx) exit to the Mania North Road in this city yesterday morning.

Superintendent Marceliano Desamito, chief of police, said the Toyota Corolla (TKW-930) was traveling at high-speed when it slammed into the van and caused the death of car driver Jessie Lacsa, 30, of Old Balara, Quezon City, and one of his passengers Aileen Alonte, 31, single, a native of Sto. Tomas, Davao del Norte.

Others injured in the collision were car occupants Masato Masigawa, 9; Hatoni Dulla , 13; Asigawa Ellen Masigawa 32, separated; and Carmelita Dulla 60, married, all of Parañaque City.

Three other occupants of the van driven by Jay Serafin, 38, of Imus, Cavite were also injured.