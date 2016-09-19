2 more Filipino victims freed by ASG in Sulu Sunday



(AFP / Manila Bulletin) FREED NORWEGIAN – Norwegian Kjartan Sekkingstad (fourth from left) poses with Moro National Liberation Front Chairman Nur Misuari (second from left), the government’s peace adviser Jesus Dureza (third from left), former Sulu governor Sakur Tan (right), and other officials during the turnover of Sekkingstad to government authorities in Indanan town in Sulu on Sunday. The Norwegian was released Saturday by the Abu Sayyaf, the group that had been holding hostage for almost a year.(AFP / Manila Bulletin)

MANILA — Massive military operations has forced the Abu Sayyaf Group (ASG) to free two of their Filipino kidnap victims in Sulu Sunday night.

“On Sept. 18, 2016 at 10:30 pm, kidnap victims Daniela Taruc and Levy Gonzales were released by their ASG captors in Barangay Tiptipon, Panglima Estino, Sulu,” Western Mindanao Command spokesperson Major Filemon Tan, in a message to the PNA, Monday said.

Tan also said the released kidnap victims were recovered by a concerned citizen.

They were sub-contractors of a telecom company and employees of Power City Corp. who were kidnapped by undetermined armed men in Barangay Timpook, Patikul, Sulu last August 6.

The two were immediately brought to the headquarters of the Joint Task Force Sulu to undergo medical check-up prior their turn over to authorities.

“The release is the result of the continuous effort of the Joint Task Force Sulu, led by Brig. Gen. Arnel Dela Vega, in its continuing focused military operations in collaboration with police counterparts to destroy the ASG in the province,” Tan said.