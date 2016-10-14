2 new Zika cases bring PH tally to 17

Two new cases of the Zika virus infection has been reported in Metro Manila, the Department of Health (DOH) confirmed Friday, October 14.

This brings to 17 the total number of confirmed Zika cases in the Philippines this year and a total of 3 in Metro Manila, the DOH said.

Health Secretary Paulyn Ubial said one case, in Mandaluyong, is a non-child-bearing 27-year-old female, while a 42-year-old male was infected in Makati, ABS-CBN News reported.

The two exhibited Zika symptoms—skin rashes, fever, red eyes and headache—but have since recovered.

FILE – In this Jan. 18, 2016, file photo, a female Aedes aegypti mosquito, known to be a carrier of the Zika virus, acquires a blood meal on the arm of a researcher at the Biomedical Sciences Institute of Sao Paulo University in Sao Paulo, Brazil. The World Health Organization said Friday Sept. 2, 2016, that the outbreak of Zika remains an international health emergency and noted the virus is continuing to infect new countries. (AP Photo/Andre Penner, File) | mb.com.ph

Of the other 15 reported Zika cases, 12 are in Iloilo, while Muntinlupa, Cebu and Antipolo have one case each.

But the health department clarified the strain of the Zika virus in the Philippines is different from the strain discovered in South America and parts of Africa, which has been linked to birth defects including newborn babies with unusually small heads.

Zika is transmitted by the Aedes aegypti mosquito, the same vector of dengue and chikungunya viruses.

The DOH cautions the public to see a doctor immediately should Zika symptoms manifest.