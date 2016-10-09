2 reportedly killed in Cavite mall hostage drama

Two are dead and another was injured in a hostage drama inside a mall in Dasmariñas City, Cavite Sunday, October 9.

Among the dead was hostage-taker Carlos Marcos Lacdao, 32, from Leyte, former Cavite governor Jonvic Remulla said in media reports.

Remulla said Lacdao took 11 people hostage inside a restroom at the SM City Dasmariñas at around noon using a 12-inch knife he managed to smuggle.



ALI VICOY | mb.com.ph The restroom area in a mall in Dasmariñas, Cavite where a hostage drama unfolded on Sunday, October 9 had been sealed off.ALI VICOY | mb.com.ph

Cora Guidote, SM Group head of investor relations, said in a statement that the incident began as a “domestic problem that was brought to the mall.”

Remulla said in reports that Lacdao was angrily looking for his wife and her alleged lover.

Lacdao’s wife works as a bathroom attendant in the mall, but was not among the hostages.

Remulla said eight hostages managed to escape, but he attacked three others.

One of those attacked died after sustaining stab wounds near his chest.

The incident ended at around 2:55 pm when police shot Lacdao dead in the head and the neck.

The hostage Lacdao was holding at gunpoint at the time of the shooting was reportedly unhurt.

The restroom where the hostage crisis took place had been sealed off for investigation, with mall operations reopening after being locked down due to the incident.