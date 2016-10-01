2,000 parade in Bulacan for Cooperative Month

Malolos City, Bulacan — The Provincial Government of Bulacan through the Provincial Cooperative and Economic Development Office (PCEDO) has lined up various activities for the month-long celebration of Cooperative Month this October that aims to empower the cooperative and business sector and recognize their vital contribution in Bulacan’s economic development.

UNITY WALK — Around 2,000 members of different cooperatives in Bulacan brave the morning heat as they parade the streets yesterday for the start of the province’s celebration of Cooperative Month, which aims to empower the cooperative and business sector and recognize their vital contribution in economic development. (Freddie C. Velez)

With the theme “Bulacan Cooperative: Exceeding Limits. Sustaining Excellence,” the month-long celebration kicked off yesterday with a cooperative parade as early as 6 in the morning wherein thousands joined from Bulacan Sports Complex and ended in front of the Bulacan Capitol Gymnasium, where the opening ceremony took place.

Gov. Wilhelmino M. Sy-Alvarado thanked the more or less 2,000 participants including heads and members of the different coops in Bulacan who turned up for the event.

The governor said the celebration will highlight the significant contributions and accomplishments of the cooperatives and micro and small enterprises (MSEs) in Bulacan that brought considerable growth in the increase of assets and employment generation in the province, as well as to increase public awareness about cooperatives and their contributions to socio-economic development.

Various activities for the celebration include Food Safety Seminar on October 11, a two-day Bulacan Hall of Fame League Union Credit and Risk Management Seminar on October 12-13 and a Cooperative Bowling Fest on October 14.

According to Provincial Cooperative and Economic Development Officer Cynthia Abiol, they will conduct a three-day Cooperative Trade Fair on October 17-19 to provide assistance and support to local entrepreneurs and provide them other opportunities for the development of their business and investments.

Abiol also said that a seminar/orientation regarding the implementation of rules and regulations of the Republic Act 9520 or known as the Cooperative Code will be held on October 19 to increase the knowledge and skills of cooperative members.