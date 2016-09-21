2016 Philippine Orchid Society midyear garden show

The Philippine Orchid Society celebrated its 70th anniversary last August 26 to September 5 2016 at the Hardin ng mga Bulaklak (Flower Garden area), Quezon Memorial Circle, Diliman, Quezon City. The site was once again transformed into a colorful display of orchid landscapes, decorated with the lovely blooms of the Queen of all Orchids, the Waling Waling or the Vanda sanderiana. This year’s theme was “Building Bridges Through Orchids”.

Orchid lovers, collectors, plant aficionados, orchid growers and plant traders joined once again and showcased their prized orchid and plant collections. Visitors were welcomed with exquisite and colorful landscapes, pocket gardens, floral exhibits and large dish garden arrangements. There were also a plant and orchid commercial area and a lecture area which provided daily lectures on various plant topics.

The Midyear Garden Show surely attracted a lot of crowd, especially during the weekends as people flocked to the plant bazaar selling orchids, ornamentals, bonsai, fertilizers, pots, and many more at farm gate prices.

In the start of the event, the garden show was graced with prominent guests which includes Congresswoman Emmeline Aglipay-Villar, Sensei Ryugetsu Nakagawa, Mr. Tatsuo Kitagawa of Japan International Cooperation Agency, officials from the Quezon City government and the Taiwan Bonsai Society members. Officers and members of the Philippine Orchid Society and also members of other garden clubs were also present in the opening ceremony. Music was provided by the Quezon City Symphonic band, who played the national anthem and provided a festive tune throughout the afternoon. The ribbon cutting ceremonies started past 4:00PM. Afterwhich, guests of honor accompanied by the officers of the Philippine Orchid Society were toured around the exhibit area. Awarding ceremonies were also done during the opening.

The midyear show highlighted the seasonal blooming of the majestic Waling Waling or Vanda sanderiana and promoted the love and hobby of orchid growing to the public. Some of the prominent landscape exhibits were: Landscape exhibit of Susan and Manuel Lee who won the best landscape award; Landscape exhibit of Ms Vangie Go – which won 2nd prize; and the colorful Landscape exhibit of Cora and Anna Ruth Purificacion which won 3rd price. Equally gorgeous are the landscape exhibits of Lyhfra Garden; the landscape exhibit of Mr. Lino Aromin and Aldrin Plants and Garden; Landscape exhibit by Del’s Garden; Landscape exhibit by the team of Jun Golamco , E n R Orchidlandia & Jason Ong; and the Educational Exhibit by the POS Orchid Conservation Committee.

The Orchid Show was certainly a success. It has proudly promoted the Philippine’s unique orchid flowers and plants. Also, the POS has continuously promoted the orchid industry of the country and has contributed to the steady growth of the floriculture industry.Two years from now, watch out for the staging of the Flora Filipina Expo.Hope to see everyone again next year!