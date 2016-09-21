2PM releases sixth studio album before enlistment

2PM (Photo courtesy of Taecyeon’s Twitter account)

K-pop boy band 2PM released their sixth studio album recently to mark their comeback in the music scene after more than a year of absence.

“Gentlemen’s Game” contains 11 tracks led by “Promise (I’ll Be)” along with “Uneasy,” “Giv U Class,” “Make Love,” “Without Trying,” “Never,” “Humming,” “How Is it?” “Perfume,” “My Last” and “Can’t Stop Feeling.”

The album is special as 2PM members actively participated in writing lyrics and music for it.

Taecyeon wrote the lyrics and music for “Promise (I’ll Be)” along with Raphael and Lesley Chiang, while Wooyoung participated in making “Giv U Class.”

During a live premiere of the album on the V Live Naver app, 2PM talked about their comeback and music.

“It’s been a year and three months since we came out with new songs,” said Taecyeon.

2PM released their last album “No. 5” in June last year. In between, 2PM members had their individual activities. Jun.K released his solo album while Taecyeon starred in a drama.

About the album’s title song, Taecyeon said, “I worked with others in writing the song and lyrics.”

“We wanted to show a different side of 2PM. Our album concept goes by the name ‘Gentlemen’s Game,’” he added.

“Gentlemen’s Game” shot up to No. 1 on iTunes’ top albums chart in the Philippines, Thailand, Singapore, Malaysia, and Indonesia.

Junho said the album is meaningful because they participated in the making more than before.

Taecyeon wrote on Twitter that the album is their last activity before enlisting with the Korean military for their mandatory service.