3 ASG members nabbed in Zamboanga

Three Abu Sayyaf Group (ASG) members who allegedly plan to disrupt Zamboanga City’s ongoing festival were arrested on Monday afternoon, October 3.

Zamboanga City map

Authorities say the three allegedly plot to hurl grenades along R.T. Lim Boulevard and kidnap a wealthy Filipino-Chinese businessman from Pasonanca during the city’s Hermosa Festival or Fiesta Pilar.

Chief Supt. Billy Beltran, Zamboanga Peninsula Police Regional Office (PRO-9) director, identified the suspects as Abdel Dela Cruz, Jabar Ignohasim and Abdulla Yusup.

The three were arrested at the entrance of the Atilano Pension House at around 2:45 pm.

Police recovered a caliber .45 pistol, loaded magazines, hand grenades and bomb-making materials from the suspects.

The police said they were under Jolo-based Commander Alhapsi Misaya, who was involved in kidnappings of foreign nationals and bombing incidents in Zamboanga City and other neighboring provinces.

Beltran also revealed that Dela Cruz has a standing arrest warrant from a court in Jolo, Sulu for murder charges.