3 Davao blast suspects arrested

Members of the Armed Forces of the Philippines, escorts Davao City Bombing Suspects (L-R) Wendel Apostol Facturan as the bomb courier, Musali Mustapha, Documenter of the Incident and TJ Tagadaya Macabalang as the triggerman, all members of Maute terrorist group, during a press conference at the Armed Forces of the Philippines Headquarters in Camp Aguinaldo, Quezon City, October 7, 2016. (Mark Balmores) / MB.COM.PH

Three suspects in the deadly bombing at a night market in Davao City last month have been arrested, Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana announced Friday, October 7.

The suspects presented before the media at Camp Aguinaldo were identified as Wendel Apostol Facturan, the bomb courier; Musali Mustapha, the documenter; and TJ Tagadaya Macabalang, the triggerman.

With their capture, Lorenzana said he now considers the Davao City bombing case “closed.”

Lorenzana said the suspects belonged to the Maute terrorist group, which is trying to align with the so-called Islamic State that have sown terror in the Middle East. He added that a total of 10 Maute group members were involved in the bombing.

Authorities recovered bomb-making materials, sub-machine gun, a pistol and mobile phone from the suspects.

They also retrieved a video of the actual blast and the chaotic aftermath, which was shown during the press conference at Camp Aguinaldo.

Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte commended the development but emphasized the need to mete out justice for the 15 killed and 69 others wounded in the September 2 blast at the Roxas night market.

“We also need to remember that this does not end our desire to give justice to the victims and those whose lives were forever changed by that horrendous act of terrorism on the night of September 2 in our beloved city,” she said.