3 dead, 3 missing after Karen lashes Catanduanes

Three people died and three others remain missing after Typhoon Karen lashed Catanduanes Saturday, October 15.



PAGASA | mb,com.ph Satellite image of Typhoon “Karen” as of 5:00 p.m., October 15, 2016.PAGASA | mb,com.ph

The three reported fatalities were residents of Bato municipality.

Rene Magtangob, 38, of Barangay Sugod Tigbao, drowned and was identified by his family, the Philippine Red Cross-Catanduanes confirmed.

Felicito Tesorero, 79, of Barangay Buenavista, seemed to have suffered a heart attack after he slipped on his way fetching his carabao, according to Police Insp. Manuel Dionisio of the Provincial Public Safety Company Detachment, who brought the victim to the hospital.

He was dead on arrival at a hospital.

Meanwhile, Rowena Torrepalma, 17, died of severe stomach ache.

Police Senior Supt. Jesus C. Martirez, PNP Catanduanes provincial director, said police are still verifying if Tesorero and Torrepalma’s deaths were typhoon-related.

In Viga municipality, three fishermen were reported missing on October 12 since they went fishing the morning of October 11.

They are Zaldy De Jesus and Luis Tupig from Barangay Buenavista and Renerio Del Valle of Barangay Tambongon.

Roads in Bato, Gigmoto, San Andres and Viga were rendered impassable by the typhoon’s rains.

Some 2,041 families or 9,348 individuals were also evacuated, while power and water supplies were turned off.

Police in Catanduanes have begun clearing the roads, while authorities expect high amount of damage to the province’s agriculture.

The Provincial Risk Reduction and Management Council said it is closely monitoring and giving assistance to the province’s 11 municipalities while typhoon signal is still up for Catanduanes.