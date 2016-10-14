3 Eastern Visayas watersheds checked

Tacloban City – The Department of Environment and Natural Resources Region office for Eastern Visayas (DENR-8) has done a study on three watersheds to assess their condition.

Assessed were the 3,444-hectare Almeria watershed in Biliran, the 4,869-hectare Maasin watershed in Southern Leyte and the 1,865-hectare Loog watershed in Basey Samar.

Eastern Visayas Map (Photo courtesy of Google Maps)

DENR-8 Regional Director Leonardo Sibbaluca said the watersheds were subjected to profiling, vulnerability assessment, soil and water analysis, flora and fauna assessment, and thematic mapping.

There were also socio-economic, demographic, geomorphological assessments or studies.

He said the study’s findings will be consolidated and analyzed. The data gathered will be the basis for future planning and designing different interventions in the effective management of the watershed areas.

A watershed is a land area that contains a common set of streams and rivers and where all water that falls as rain in it all drains and flow into a single larger body of water, such as a larger river, a lake or an ocean.

Proper watershed management is necessary to maintain water quality. The water that falls, drains and runs on the soil surface of the watershed picks up pollutants and deposits them in streams and rivers or larger bodies of water.