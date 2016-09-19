3 Indonesian hostages freed

By Francis T. Wakefield, Genalyn D. Kabiling, and Elena L. Aben

The three remaining Indonesian hostages under Abu Sayyaf Group (ASG) leader Alhabsi Misaya were freed by their captors in Sionogan, Sulu before dawn yesterday.

The victims – Lorens Koten, Teodurus Kofung, and Emmanuel – were reportedly freed after paying a P20-million ransom facilitated by the Indonesian government, which reportedly utilized their force to make it appear they rescued the kidnap victims.

The same procedure, according to sources, was also used in the release of Norwegian national Kjartan Sekkingstad from the hands of his Abu Sayyaf captors Friday.

Sikkengstad, it was recalled, was abducted together with three others on Sept. 21, 2015 at the Ocean View Resort on Samal Island in Davao.



(AFP / Manila Bulletin) FREED NORWEGIAN – Norwegian Kjartan Sekkingstad (fourth from left) poses with Moro National Liberation Front Chairman Nur Misuari (second from left), the government’s peace adviser Jesus Dureza (third from left), former Sulu governor Sakur Tan (right), and other officials during the turnover of Sekkingstad to government authorities in Indanan town in Sulu on Sunday. The Norwegian was released Saturday by the Abu Sayyaf, the group that had been holding hostage for almost a year.(AFP / Manila Bulletin)

NUR RECEIVES HOSTAGE

Meanwhile, Sikkengstad and the three Indonesian fishermen were turned over by Moro National Liberation Front (MNLF) leader Nur Misuari to Presidential Adviser on the Peace Process Secretary Jesus Dueza at Barangy Kagay, Indanan, Sulu at about 1:30 p.m. Sunday. They were brought to Camp Teodulfo Bautista Station Hospital for medical examination and debriefing.

Brig. Gen. Restituto Padilla, Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) spokesman, has confirmed the transfer to Secretary Dureza of the Norwegian kidnap victim and the arrival of the three released Indonesians at the headquarters of Joint Task Force – Sulu under Army Brig. Gen. Arnel De la Vega.

“Secretary Dureza and party are now on their way to Davao from Jolo. They left around 2:40 p.m.,” Padilla said.

“The three Indonesians, on the other hand, will be flown to Western Mindanao Command where they will be met by Lt. Gen. Mayoralgo de la Cruz,” he added.

The military on Sunday reiterated that they have not received information that ransom was indeed paid for the release of the Norwegian national.

AFP Chief of Staff General Ricardo Visaya said Sekkingstad was able to regain his freedom from his captors due to the intense pressure of focused military operations.

“The terrorist kidnap-for-ransom Abu Sayyaf Group was constrained to release Sekkingstad as holding him under custody slows down their movement,” Visaya said.

Visaya, at the same time, commended the soldiers, sailors, marines, and airmen who maintain the operational tempo and expects there will be more kidnap victims to be released under the same circumstances.

In his most recent visit to Sulu, Visaya said the Abu Sayyaf will be annihilated unless they free their hostages.

“Release the kidnap victims, surrender, and take the way to a peaceful life for them and their families or suffer annihilation by the soldiers,” Visaya said.

“The AFP will be unrelenting in their operations against the terrorist KFR Abu Sayyaf Group. We will continue to forge the support and cooperation of the local residents who will ultimately benefit from the success of these operations,” he added.

NO RANSOM POLICY

Presidential Communications Secretary Martin Andanar asserted that the government has not and would not pay ransom in exchange for the freedom of kidnapped victims.

“I would like to reiterate the government maintains the no ransom policy. Now, if a third party or the family gave ransom, we don’t know about that,” he said.

Andanar also assured that there would be no letup in the military offensives against the Abu Sayyaf terrorists in the south. “Of course, the war on terrorists will continue,” he said.

Earlier, Dureza said the men of MNLF leader Misuari, former Sulu Governor Abdusakur Tan and other volunteers helped facilitate the release of Sekkingstad.

“His first words when I spoke to him on the phone: ‘Thank you to President Duterte,’” Dureza said. “His release from captivity capped months of quiet, patient but determined efforts with the assistance of all sectors,” he added.

Sekkingstad was released by his captors at around 2 p.m. Saturday in Patikul. Sulu.

Due to bad weather, he had to stay overnight at the place of Misuari in Barangay Kagay in Sulu.