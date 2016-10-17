3 kids rescued from family-run online sex ring

Three minors were rescued in Taguig City over the weekend from a human trafficking syndicate ran by five women who offer minors to foreigners for sexual acts and lewd online shows.

The victims, a two-year-old girl and two boys aged 5 and 11, were rescued by the National Bureau of Investigation-Anti-Human Trafficking Division (NBI-AHTRAD), US Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), Inter-Agency Council Against Human Trafficking and International Justice Mission.

The suspects—all blood-related and identified as Shaira Candaza, Girlie Candaza, Estrelita Candaza, Mary Rose Reyes and Mary Grace Cahanding—were nabbed in an entrapment operation Saturday, October 15, in Lower Bicutan, Taguig City.

Reyes, it turned out, is the mother of the rescued boys.

The FBI discovered the child pornography syndicate during a case work.

It was disclosed that the cybersex operation, which was tagged as the Candazas “family affair,” has been running since 2011.

Upon discovery, the FBI sought the help of the NBI to uncover the syndicate and rescue its victims.

Later on, online chat logs between the FBI undercover and the suspects, who were using a username ‘pretty.mirth,’ were forwarded to the bureau, said Atty. Janet Francisco, NBI-AHTRAD chief.

NBI-AHTRAD, in its surveillance, found out that the suspects offer minors to foreigners for webcam online sexual shows and meet-ups for sexual acts, all paid via money transfers.