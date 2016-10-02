3 more Indonesian ASG captives freed

Three more Indonesian hostages of the Abu Sayyaf group were released on Sunday, October 2, presidential peace adviser Jesus Dureza confirmed.

The three captives are Edi Suryono, Ferry Arifin and Muhamad Mabrur Dahri, DZMM Teleradyo reported.

Dureza said Moro National Liberation Front leader Nur Misuari informed him by phone about the release but did not provide details on the circumstances of their release.

Dureza added that the three Indonesians are well and that they will no longer pay a visit to President Rodrigo Duterte.