3 more Indonesian hostages released

By Aaron B. Recuenco, Genalyn D. Kabiling, and Francis T. Wakefield

Three Indonesian hostages were released by their Abu Sayyaf Group (ASG) captors yesterday, barely four months after they were kidnapped near Simisi Island in Sulu.

The three hostages – Edi Suryono, Ferry Arifin, and Muhamad Mabrur Dahri – were released to Moro National Liberation Front (MNLF) founding chairman Nur Misuari, Presidential Adviser on the Peace Process Jesus Dureza said in a statement.

Dureza said Misuari had turned over the hostages to Sulu Governor Totoh Tan before noon yesterday.

“Chairman Misuari personally called me and informed me about another breakthrough in the efforts to recover hostages held by the Abu Sayyaf Group. I coordinated with Gen. De la Vega, of Task Force Sulu to facilitate smooth turnover,” Dureza said.

Dureza extended the government’s gratitude to Misuari for his efforts to help secure the release of the captives.

“Chairman Misuari requested me to relay this new development to President Duterte, in whose behalf I expressed gratitude for the efforts,” he added.

Duterte attributed the recent breakthroughs to “a convergence of efforts that President Duterte initiated getting the cooperation of the MNLF, the local governments, the stakeholders and the AFP through their ongoing military operations in the area.”

The release of the Indonesian hostages came two weeks after the ransom-seeking Abu Sayyaf freed a Norwegian captive held for a year in Sulu followed by the release of three Indonesian sailors.

VICTIMS OF MUKTADIL BROTHERS

The Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) also confirmed the release of the three Indonesians.

The military’s Joint Task Force (JTF) Sulu under Brig. Gen. Arnel dela Vega, confirmed the news from Dureza.

The three Indonesians, it will be recalled, were crew members of “Tugboat Charles 00” and were kidnapped in the area of Simisa Island, Sulu, on June 22, 2016.

Major Felimon Tan Jr., the spokesman of the AFP’s Western Mindanao Command (WestMinCom), said the victims were brought to Camp Teodulfo Bautista Station Hospital for medical examination and debriefing before being turned over to proper authorities.

Tan said the release of the kidnap victims is an offshoot of the ongoing military operations to sustain pressure against the ASG and the assistance of the MNLF.

The release of the three Indonesians has brought the number of hostages still in the hands of the Abu Sayyaf down to 10.

Dela Vega said soldiers continue to scour suspected ASG lairs in Sulu to rescue the remaining kidnap victims.

“The three freed victims were part of the group of seven kidnapped by the Muktadil brothers in June 25,” said Col. Rodrigo Gregorio, spokesman of the Joint Task Force Sulu.

He said the Muktadil brothers were killed in a military operation in Sulu last week.

Quoting the information relayed to him, Gregorio said the victims were turned over to the MNLF in Sitio Bakud, Barangay Kagay in Indanan, Sulu.

DFA’S ROLE

The role of the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) after Indonesian kidnap victims were released by the ASG was to simply liaise with the Indonesian Embassy in Manila.

With regard to the repatriation of foreign kidnap victims, as in the past, the responsibility falls on the embassy.

“Once the freed foreign nationals are turned over to their embassies, it will be the embassies that will arrange their repatriation to their home countries,” DFA Spokesperson Charles Jose clarified on Sunday. (With reports from Antonio L. Colina IV, Yas D. Ocampo, and Roy C. Mabasa)