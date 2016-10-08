3 suspects in bloody Davao City bombing fall

Three suspected members of the notorious Maute Terrorist Group who were believed behind the Davao City bombing last month were arrested at a checkpoint in Cotabato City, Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana announced yesterday.

The bombing left at least 15 people dead and 70 others wounded.

In a press briefing yesterday at the AFP headquarters in Camp Aguinaldo, Quezon City, Lorenzana identified the arrested suspects as TJ Tagadaya Macabalang, the triggerman of the bomb; Wendel Apostol Facturan, the bomb courier; and Musali Mustapha, the documenter of the bombing.



(Mark Balmores/Manila Bulletin) DAVAO BOMBING SUSPECTS — (From left) Wendel Apostol Facturan, Musali Mustapha and TJ Tagadaya Macabalang, all suspects in the deadly bombing in Davao City last month, are lined up during a press briefing Friday at the Armed Forces headquarters in Camp Aguinaldo, Quezon City. The military says the three belong to the Maute terrorist group.(Mark Balmores/Manila Bulletin)

All three terrorists were presented before the media yesterday at the AFP Conference Room. Also attending the press briefing were National Security Adviser Hermogenes C. Esperon, AFP Chief of Staff Gen. Ricardo Visaya, PNP Chief Director Ronald Dela Rosa, and Army Chief Lt. Gen. Eduardo Año.

“We have recovered solid pieces of evidence showing that they are indeed the terrorists who bombed Davao City on September 2,” Lorenzana said.

Lorenzana said the three suspects were arrested by joint operatives of the AFP and PNP after attempting to evade the checkpoint on board a motorcycle with no license plates.

Confiscated from their possession were materials for improvised explosive devices, a sub-machine gun, a caliber .45 pistol, their motorcycle, and cellular phones.

Lorenzana said that based on initial investigations and debriefing, it was found that Macabalang detonated the bomb that was placed in position by Facturan, Mustapha, meanwhile, took a video of the incident using his cellular phone.

The said video with the other photos of the incident were recovered from the cellular phones and were supposed to be used for their propaganda.

A 20-second propaganda video showing Facturan and a photo showing a bomb manual were also recovered from the suspects. (With a report from Yas D. Ocampo)