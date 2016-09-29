32 people missing in China landslides following typhoon

A man bicycles through a flooded street after the landfall of Typhoon Megi in Fuzhou in southeastern China’s Fujian Province Wednesday, Sept. 28, 2016. A massive typhoon made landfall in eastern China Wednesday, a day after carrying strong winds over Taiwan that felled trees and scattered debris, killing several people and injuring hundreds. (Chinatopix via AP) | mb.com.ph

BEIJING — At least 32 people are missing after two landslides struck villages in southeastern China following a typhoon.

A rescue operation is underway in Sucun village in China’s Zhejiang province, south of Shanghai, after a Wednesday evening landslide. The state-run Xinhua News Agency reports that authorities have rescued 15 people in Sucun but say 26 more are missing.

Another six people are missing in Baofeng village, also in Zhejiang, after a landslide destroyed their homes.

The landslide was apparently triggered by Typhoon Megi, which lashed southeastern China on Wednesday with rain and heavy winds. The storm killed at least five people in China and Taiwan, and forced the cancellation of schools and hundreds of flights.