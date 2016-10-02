3rd ‘narco-list’ set for release by President Duterte this week –DOJ Chief

President Rodrigo R. Duterte (left) leafs through pages of a list of politicians and security officials reportedly involved in illegal drug activities during the ‘Sulong Pilipinas: Local Governance Dialogues” held at the SMX Convention Center in Davao City, Tuesday. The event was attended by local government officials from Visayas and Mindanao. At right is Interior and Local Government Secretary Ismael Sueno. (Keith Bacongco/Manila Bulletin)

MANILA — The third list of “narcotics politicians” and other personalities allegedly linked in the illegal drug trade is expected to be released by President Rodrigo R. Dutere this coming week, according to Department of Justice (DOJ) Secretary Vitaliano Aguirre II on Sunday.

Aguirre said the narco-list was thoroughly checked to ensure that the information linking the officials and other personalities in the drug trade is accurate.

Aguirre said the release of the third list has been delayed because the President wanted it verified five times by various law enforcement agencies.

“Iyong tungkol sa pangatlong narco-list, sinasabi ni Presidente na because of the lesson sa nangyari kay Rep. Amado Espino, makailang beses niyang ipina-verify ‘yan, in other words, na-check ang authenticity sa third narco- list,” Aguirre said in a radio interview, referring to the admission of the President of lapses in linking the Pangasinan lawmaker to the drug list.

“This week, baka ilabas na ‘yan kasi meron kaming Cabinet meeting on October 3,” he added.

Aside from Espino, Duterte also apologized to Pangasinan board member Raul Sison and former provincial administrator Raffy Baraan for the lapses committed in linking them to the alleged drug trade activities at the New Bilibid Prison implicating former DOJ Secretary and now Senator Leila De Lima.