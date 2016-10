4.6 magnitude quake shakes Occidental Mindoro

A 4.6 magnitude tectonic earthquake was felt in Occidental Mindoro around 9:39 AM of October 12, Wednesday.

The center of the quake – with a depth of 107 kilometres – was located at 13.52°N, 120.67°E – 010 km N 38° W of Abra De Ilog.

Intensity 2 was felt in Calatagan and Nasugbu, Batangas; Pasay City; Malate and Sampaloc, Manila.