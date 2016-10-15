4.8 magnitude earthquake rattles’ residents in Agusan del Norte

BUTUAN CITY – Residents in an Agusan del Norte town in northeastern Mindanao, particularly those residing along the coastal areas were awakened and ran into nearby mountainside when an early dawn earthquake struck on Saturday, Oct. 15, 2016.

Google / MB.COM.PH

However, the monitoring and action center of Agusan del Norte Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (PDRRMC) based here reported no damage or injury when the quake struck at dawn.

Nasipit town Mayor Enrico Corvera immediately mobilized his MDRRMC quake reaction team to check on the situation of the residents, particularly those in coastal areas who reportedly fled homes for fear of tsunami.

In its bulletin, the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) said the 4.8 magnitude earthquake was registered at 2:29 a.m.

The epicenter was plotted only 5 kilometers (km) northeast of Nasipit town, Agusan del Norte, with a depth of 29 km.

Intensity V was registered in the town proper of Nasipit (Agusan del Norte), Butuan City and Carmen, Agusan Del Norte while Intensity IV was recorded in Remedios Trinidad Romualdez and Magallanes, also both of Agusan Del Norte province.

Intensity III was also registered in Surigao City; Gingoog City, Misamis Oriental; Mambajao, Camiguin and Intensity II in Cagayan De Oro City and Cebu City.

In its latest bulletin, Phivolcs also said another 3.3 magnitude earthquake was recorded at 3:07 a.m. of that same day. The epicenter was traced only 12 km northeast of that same town and province, with a depth of 21 km.

At 4:14 a.m., another 3.2 magnitude tremor was also registered. The epicenter was plotted 14 km northeast of that same town and province, with a depth of 25 km, the state agency said.

The series of earthquake were all tectonic in origin, Phivolcs added.

No aftershocks or tsunami warnings were raised.

Meanwhile, Butuan City Mayor Engr, Ronnie Vicente C. Lagnada also deployed quick reaction teams of BCDRRMC to check on the status of the city residents on the effect of the early dawn earthquake on Saturday.