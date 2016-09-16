4 dead, including 2 children, in China air show crash

BEIJING — Four people, including two children, have died in a plane crash during an air show in northern China’s Hebei province.

State broadcaster CCTV showed video of a small plane falling in a twisting nosedive during an exhibition Thursday in the provincial capital, Shijiazhuang. CCTV said the plane crashed in a cornfield.

The four dead were not immediately identified. CCTV said the dead included two children.

The broadcaster identified the plane as a Chinese-manufactured Xiaoying 500.