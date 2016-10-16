4,000 passengers still stranded after Karen’s effects

More than 4,000 passengers were still stranded in different ports in Luzon and Visayas Sunday, October 16, due to rough seas caused by typhoon Karen, the Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) said.



(Photo by: Juan Carlo de Vela) / MB.COM.PH MB FILE(Photo by: Juan Carlo de Vela) / MB.COM.PH

PCG said that as of 4:00 p.m. yesterday, a total of 4,658 passengers were stranded in different ports in the regions of northeastern Luzon, southern Tagalog, Bicol, Palawan, Western Visayas, and Central Visayas.

A total of 16 vessels, 14 motor bancas, and 170 rolling cargoes were also stranded.

PCG has tallied 1,490 passengers stranded in Southern Tagalog. Five motor bancas, and 168 rolling cargoes were also stranded.

Seven passengers and three motor bancas are stranded in Northeastern Luzon while 99 passenger and three vessels were stranded in Palawan.

In Bicol, 116 passengers, two vessels, and six motor bancas, were still stranded even after PCG gave the green light for ships to sail around 8 a.m.

At least 849 passengers, a vessel, and a rolling cargo were stranded in Western Visayas.

Meanwhile in Central Visayas, 2,097 passengers, 10 vessels and a rolling cargo were stranded.

PCG said all units were advised to strictly follow implement the Coast Guard guidelines on movement of vessels during heavy weather.

Typhoon Karen has already left the Luzon landmass, traversing the West Philippine Sea, after entering via Aurora early Sunday morning.