5.3-magnitude earthquake strikes off Tonga’s coast – USGS

MOSCOW — A magnitude 5.3 earthquake has occurred off the coast of Tonga in the South Pacific, the US Geological Survey (USGS) reports.

The quake occurred at 00:33 GMT on Saturday at a depth of 57.6 km. (about 36 miles), 246 km. (153 miles) south of Ohonua, the largest settlement on Tonga’s ‘Eua island, USGS said.

There appeared to be no tsunami threat following the earthquake and there was no immediate report of damages or casualties.