5.3-magnitude quake hits Pangasinan town

An earthquake measuring magnitude 5.3 in the Richter scale was recorded in Bolinao, Pangasinan.

The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology reported that the quake, which happened at around 9:40 p.m. Sunday, October 2, 2016, was tectonic in nature with a depth of 26 kilometers.

The earthquake was also felt in several surrounding areas:

Intensity V – Bolinao, Pangasinan

Intensity IV – Lingayen, Alaminos City, Sual, and San Fabian Pangasinan ; Alilem, Ilocos Sur

Intenstiy III – San Carlos, and Dagupan City, Pangasinan; San Emilio, Ilocos Sur

Intensity II – San Fernando City and Bauang, La Union; Baguio City; Makati City; Pasig City;

Quezon City; Pasay City

Intensity I – Vigan City

Instrumental Intensities:

Instensity I – Pasig City, Olongapo City, Baler, Aurora

Intensity III – Dagupan City, Pangasinan