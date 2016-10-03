5.3-magnitude quake hits Pangasinan town
An earthquake measuring magnitude 5.3 in the Richter scale was recorded in Bolinao, Pangasinan.
The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology reported that the quake, which happened at around 9:40 p.m. Sunday, October 2, 2016, was tectonic in nature with a depth of 26 kilometers.
The earthquake was also felt in several surrounding areas:
Intensity V – Bolinao, Pangasinan
Intensity IV – Lingayen, Alaminos City, Sual, and San Fabian Pangasinan ; Alilem, Ilocos Sur
Intenstiy III – San Carlos, and Dagupan City, Pangasinan; San Emilio, Ilocos Sur
Intensity II – San Fernando City and Bauang, La Union; Baguio City; Makati City; Pasig City;
Quezon City; Pasay City
Intensity I – Vigan City
Instrumental Intensities:
Instensity I – Pasig City, Olongapo City, Baler, Aurora
Intensity III – Dagupan City, Pangasinan