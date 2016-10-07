5 nabbed in Maguindanao drug raid; firearms seized

General Santos City — Security forces raided on Thursday a drug den in Shariff Aguak, Maguindanao which resulted in the arrest of five suspected drug pushers and confiscation of illegal drugs and several high-powered firearms.

Shariff Aguak police chief Armando Liwan said the local police and elements from the Philippine Army and Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) swooped down on the house of Robin Bakal and Tato Esong Ali in Barangay Timbangan, Shariff Aquak which was reportedly serving as a drug den in the area.

Maguindanao Map (photo courtesy of google map)

Liwan said a brief firefight ensued after the suspects fired at the raiding lawmen.

No casualties were reported from both sides.

Liwan identified the arrested suspects as Macky Dumpao, 48; Tato Ali Esong, 30; Abo Dumpao, 20; Montero Dumpao, 18; and Mensing Daligdig, 20, all residents of the area and believed to be members of the Moro Islamic Liberation Front.

Seized from the suspects were eleven medium-sized sachets containing methamphetamine hydrochloride or shabu, several high powered firearms including an M-16 rifle, M-203 and M-79 grenade launchers and bomb – making paraphernalia.

Charges of possession of illegal drugs and firearms were filed against the suspects who are presently detained at the Sharif Aguak police station.