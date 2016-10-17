6.4 magnitude earthquake hits northwest China: USGS

A 6.4 magnitude earthquake struck China’s northwestern province of Qinghai on Monday, the US Geological Survey reported, in an area frequently plagued with seismic activity.

via Gogle Map | mb.com.ph

The quake was 32 kilometres (20 miles) deep, USGS said, with its epicentre in a sparsely-populated area of Yushu prefecture. There was a “low likelihood of casualties and damage”, it said.

Yushu was the scene of a 6.9-magnitude earthquake in April 2010 that left nearly 2,700 people dead and more than 12,000 injured, according to state news reports.

In 2011 it was struck by a 5.3-magnitude quake.

The region, situated on the remote Qinghai-Tibetan plateau, is largely inhabited by ethnic Tibetans.

The China Earthquake Network Centre gave the latest tremor a magnitude of 6.2 and a depth of nine kilometres, with its epicentre in Zadoi county.