6 healthy babies born in Nicaragua to Zika-infected mothers

MANAGUA — Six healthy babies were born to mothers that had been exposed to the Zika virus during their pregnancies in Nicaragua, the Central American country’s First Lady, Rosario Murillo, said on Tuesday.

FILE – In this Friday, Feb. 12, 2016 file photo, Lara, who is less then 3-months old and was born with microcephaly, is examined by a neurologist at the Pedro I hospital in Campina Grande, Paraiba state, Brazil. (AP Photo/Felipe Dana, File) mb.com.ph

The six mothers infected with the Zika virus during pregnancy and their six babies were all in a stable condition and were very well, Nicaragua’s First Lady confirmed.

The Zika virus in pregnant women is associated with causing babies to be born with microcephaly and with Guillain-Barre Syndrome, according to investigations released on March 31 by the World Health Organization (WHO).

Nicaragua’s health ministry said up until Monday, 1,941 positive cases of Zika have been registered in the Central American country, 1,041 of which have been pregnant women.

As Zika, dengue and chikungunya are all spread by the Aedes aegypti mosquito, Nicaragua’s health ministry is pushing a national fumigation and abatization campaign to eradicate these illnesses.

Nicaragua’s health authorities have been on high alert since a health emergency was declared in May to fight Zika, dengue and chikungunya in the Central American country.