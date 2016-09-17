6 volcanic quakes recorded in Bulusan

6 volcanic quakes recorded in Bulusan | wikipedia.org | mb.com.ph

Six volcanic earthquakes, including an explosion-type tremor, were recorded by the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) in the past 24 hours, after Mt. Bulusan spewed steam on Friday afternoon.

According to Phivolcs, Mt. Bulusan generated a steam-driven explosion accompanied by a rumbling sound at 4:54 p.m. Friday.

Based on its seismic record, the event lasted for approximately four minutes and produced approximately 1,500 meter-high dark gray ash plume that drifted towards the northeast.

Ash fall was reported in the municipalities of Casiguran, Gubat and Barcelona in Sorsogon.

In its 24-hour monitoring, Mt. Bulusan’s seismic monitoring network recorded six volcanic earthquakes, including the explosion-type earthquake last Friday.

However, steaming activity could not be observed due to thick clouds covering the summit.

Alert Level 1, which means the volcano is under abnormal state, remains in effect over Mt. Bulusan.