6 ways to lose weight if you’re not a gym rat

Do you want to lose weight yet feel uncomfortable exercising in groups or in public places? Don’t fret. Although regularly working out in a fitness facility can help you manage your weight, frequenting the gym is not the sole solution to your weight problems. You can still exercise within your comfort zone.

Here are six ways to shed those unwanted pounds without going to the gym:

1. Move often. We burn calories even when asleep therefore we could burn more just by simply moving. Any form of movement results to energy output. Walk whenever you can. For example, instead of sitting in front of the television after dinner, walk in place while watching your favorite show. You don’t just burn calories but aid proper digestion by doing this.

2. Take flight. I don’t mean flee! Go up and down a flight of stairs or even more instead of taking the elevator or escalator. This type of physical activity will increase your heart rate as well as the amount of energy you use up resulting to more calories spent compared to walking.

3. Use technology. Be led by video exercises online or on your TV. You can choose from various workouts available. There’s Zumba, bellydancing, Pilates, yoga, hip hop abs, and even strength training! You just need to find one that interests you. Alternating videos on a weekly basis will keep you from getting bored. Another option is an exercise video game such as Wii Fit, Kinect, and the like, which is a great way to spend healthy and quality time with your family, too.

4. Stick to your schedule. You will never get around to exercising on your own unless you plan it and stick to it. We are all busy yet we often find ourselves surfing the net or browsing through social media several times a day. Why not schedule a 30-minute workout instead? There will be times you won’t feel like exercising despite putting it in your planner but you have to push yourself and just get on with it. Trust me, you will be thankful after your workout because you will feel more energetic.

5. Dress the part. You may be inside your room but that is not a good enough reason not to wear gym clothes when exercising. Don’t exercise in your pajamas or “pambahay” otherwise you will be so comfortable that the moment you sit down, you will totally lose the drive to move. You might even end up dozing off or get caught up in something you find interesting on your phone or TV. Go ahead and get dressed because it will serve as a signal to your lazy bones that you mean business!

6. Keep cool. It does not matter if you don’t sweat a lot during exercise. In fact cold temperature has a thermogenic effect and makes you burn more calories. “Pasma” has no scientific evidence, so move, even in your airconditioned room. You are working your muscles, increasing your heart rate, burning fat, and using up energy even without much perspiration. Weight loss through perspiration is dehydration.

Wherever you are, just keep moving!

