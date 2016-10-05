61 new HIV cases in Iloilo City

Iloilo City—With 61 new cases of Human Immunodeficiency Virus (HIV) for the first half of the year, a clinic has been opened in Iloilo City to curb its increasing cases as well as of Acquired Immune Deficiency Syndrome (AIDS).

Iloilo City Map (Photo courtesy of Google Maps)

Dr. Ma. Odeta B. Villaruel of the Iloilo City Health Office said this now brings a total of 347 HIV/AIDS cases since January 1986.

Villaruel noted that 92 percent of the 347 HIV/AIDS cases were transmitted by men having sex with men.

Specifically, 319 males were infected with HIV or AIDs while the remaining 28 HIV/AIDS cases were females.

Villaruel said the Social Hygiene Clinic (SHC) in Tanza village will mostly cater to homosexual men and bisexual men.

They can get tested and treated for HIV/AIDS or other sexually transmitted diseases at the clinic that operates daily from 5 a.m. to 11 p.m.