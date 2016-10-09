8 soldiers killed in PKK car bomb in southeast Turkey

ISTANBUL — Turkey’s state-run news agency says eight soldiers have been killed and five wounded after Kurdish militants detonated a car bomb outside a military station in the southeastern town of Semdinli.

Turkey Map(Photo courtesy of Google Maps)

Citing a statement by the Turkish Armed Forces, the Anadolu Agency says the attack Sunday outside the Gendarmerie station was the work of the Kurdistan Workers’ Party, or PKK.

Turkey has been rocked by a wave of bomb attacks since last summer that have killed hundreds of people and been blamed on either the PKK or the Islamic State group.

Fighting between the PKK and the state security forces resumed last year after the collapse of a fragile 2 ½-year cease-fire. Since then, more than 600 Turkish security personnel and thousands of PKK militants have been killed, according to Anadolu.