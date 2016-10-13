86% approve of anti-drugs drive in Pulse Asia survey

President Duterte’s anti-drugs campaign had the support of 86 percent of the 1,200 respondents in a survey conducted by Pulse Asia from Sept. 25 to Oct. 1, with 3 percent expressing disapproval and 11 percent unsure.

Approval was highest in Mindanao, 93 percent. In Metro Manila, it was 80 percent; in rest of Luzon, 84 percent; and in the Visayas, 88 percent.

By socio-economic classes, Class ABC (upper to middle class) had 82 percent approval; Class D (“masa”), 86 percent; and Class E (the poorest), 88 percent. Single-digit disapproval ratings were recorded in these subgroups (1 percent to 6 percent in all areas, and 3 percent to 6 percent in all classes).

A trust survey conducted during the same period showed 86 percent expressing trust in the President, 3 percent expressing distrust, and 22 percent undecided.

The trust rating was five points down from 91 percent last July to 86 percent in September.

By geographical area, President Duterte had 81 percent trust rating in Metro Manila; 82 percent in the rest of Luzon, 86 percent in the Visayas, and 96 percent in Mindanao.

By socio-economic classes, Class ABC had 85 percent trust in the President, Class D, 85 percent; and Class E, 88 percent.

The President registered single-digit distrust ratings in all areas (1 to 6 percent) and classes (3 to 7 percent).

Last Tuesday, a separate survey by the Social Weather Stations found 83 percent of Filipinos having “much trust” in President Duterte, 8 percent wih “little trust,” and 9 percent undecided, for a net trust rating of +76 (“much trust” minus “little trust”).